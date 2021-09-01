Velma J Rubalcaba of Murfreesboro passed this life on Tuesday, August 31,
2021, at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 92. No services are scheduled at
this time.
Mrs. Rubalcaba, a native of Toledo, OH, was the daughter of the late Lloyd
and Ruth Winslow Magley. She loved square dancing and clogging and enjoyed
working and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Paula
Jean Peterson.
Mrs. Rubalcaba is survived by son, Kane Rubalcaba (Jamie) of Bell Buckle;
grandchildren, Rebecca Smith (Tim), Rachel Rubalcaba, Charlie Rubalcaba,
David Rowe (Lana) and Amber Simko; great grandchildren, Jonathon, Andrew
and Matthew and two great great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.