Hillsboro, Tennessee – Mrs. Valeria Iliana Freeze, 36, passed away
Thursday August 6, 2020 at her home in Hillsboro, Tennessee. She was born
in Ciudad Mante, Tamaulipas, Mexico on January 10, 1984 to Ruben Gonzalez
and Norma Abundis.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her sons, Laaden and Jotham
Freeze; daughter, Allegra Freeze; sisters, Christi and Febe Gonzalez;
fiancee, Ryan Grenell; father of her children, Mickel Freeze.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Minister Joey Strong officiating with burial to follow in the
Welker Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday at Central Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com