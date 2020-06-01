A celebration of life for Mrs. Valdena Lee Mears, age 78, of Hillsboro, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Mears passed from this life on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at NHC in Murfreesboro, TN.
Valdena was born in Southgate, CA, the daughter of Wayne and Geraldine Watson. Valdena loved reading her Bible. She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, watching mysteries on TV, and being outside in the fresh air.
Valdena is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Gladys Watson; loving husband of 47 years, Robert Mears; one son, Jonathan Mears; one daughter, Geri Ann Mears. She is survived by her grandson, Michael Bratcher and great-granddaughter, Addison Bratcher.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Mears family.
