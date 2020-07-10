Manchester, Tennessee – Mrs. Trudie L. Green, 70, died Thursday July 9,
2020 at the Stones River Hospital in Woodbury, Tennessee. She was born in
Coffee County on June 8, 1950 to Rubin Hensley Cornelison and Emma Jane
Baltimore Cornelison who preceded her in death along with her husband, Troy
L. Green; daughter, Penny Doris Shelton.
She was a member of the Faith Free Will Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Sam) Mai; son, Michael Dale
(Heather) Bennett; step-son, Wayne Bennett, Dothan, AL; brothers, Neal
Cornelison, Tullahoma and Junior (Debbie) Cornelison, Murfreesboro;
sisters, Alma “Sue” Patterson, Fronia “Bea” (Delon) Ward, Woodbury and Emma
(Terry) Starnes, Woodbury; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; several
nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Pastor Dennis Deweese officiating with burial to follow in the Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Monday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.