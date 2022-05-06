Troy Barker was a proud husband, father, papaw and dedicated neighbor and
friend. He left this world suddenly on May 4, 2022 at the age of 69.
Troy is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Vickie Barker; his three
daughters, Laura Barker (Charles), Ashley Herring (D.J.), and Alicia Fryia
(Corey); grandchildren, Gunnar and Alexia Herring; Sister, Charlette
Schwalbert (Dale); sister-in-law, Bridgett Parsons; niece, Bridgett
Robertson (Joe) and nephew, Adam Schwalbert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Chris Barker;
parent-in-laws, Mary and Buell Parsons; nephew, Derek Crook and
brother-in-law, Donald Parsons.
Troy graduated from Rowan County Senior High School, Morehead, KY, in 1971
and joined the Air Force Weather Squadron where he served for 4 years.
After he was honorably discharged, he started his career as a proud member
of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers where he retired
after 37 years as a Journeyman Electrician.
When Troy wasn’t discussing politics and world history, you could find him
at Normandy Lake fishing, swimming and kayaking. He had a love for music,
front porch sitting, playing chess and spending time with his
grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Tennessee
State Parks.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.