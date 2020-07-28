Tracey Christine Noe, age 46 of Manchester, passed away at her home on
Monday, July 27, 2020, after an extended illness. Funeral services will be
conducted on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2 PM in the Manchester Funeral
Home chapel, with Mike Morris, Jason Parker, and Alice Hodge officiating.
Burial will follow in the Hillsboro United Methodist Church cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, July 29, from 5 – 8
PM at the funeral home.
Tracey was born on January 14, 1974, to Edgar Parker and Shirley Harwell
in McMinnville, TN. She was a member of the Rutledge Falls Baptist Church
and loved spending time with her family and friends, especially Mandy Smith
and Sherrie Slade, whom she loved dearly. Some of her hobbies included
searching for arrowheads and chasing storms.
Along with her parents, Tracey is survived by her husband of 24 years,
Adrian David Noe, their two sons, Ethan Adrian and Nathan Elijah, and one
brother, Christopher Eddie Parker, and a host of friends.
Due to the Covid-19, the family has requested that anyone attending,
please maintain social distancing and wear a mask if possible.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Multi-County Cancer Network
501 W. Broad St.
P.O. Box 633
Winchester, TN 37324
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Noe family.