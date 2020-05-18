Tony Lynn Smith, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, May 15th, 2020 at his home at the age of 63. Tony was born in Winchester to Howard and Francis Wiseman Smith who both survive. He was a graduate of Shelbyville Central High School and went on to become the owner of Pet Paradise in Tullahoma. Tony was also a member of First Baptist Church in Estill Springs. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Gail Smith; two brothers, Barry Smith (Kathy) and Bryan Smith (Julie); one sister, Michelle Smith; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Elbert Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tony Lynn Smith
