Funeral services for Tommy Murphy, age 71 of Morrison, will be conducted on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 1 PM at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Deason officiating. Burial will follow in the Viola Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 AM until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Tommy passed away on Sunday, February 12 at St. Thomas River Park after an extended illness.
Tommy was born on November 26, 1950, to the late Thomas and Jewell Murphy, in McMinnville, TN. He was a member of the Viola Church of Christ, and a loyal fan of the Atlanta Braves, UT, and all the sports of Coffee County.
Tommy is survived by his sister, Julia Spence, and her husband, Walt; niece, Elizabeth Rice and her husband, Aaron, and their children, Jackson and Spencer Price; nephew, Walter Sutton Spence, III and his wife, Kristin, and their children, James and Connor Spence; and a host of friends.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Murphy family.