Tom Wannyn of Sparta, Tennessee passed this life on Thursday, July 22, 2021
at his residence at the age of 74. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Wannyn, a native of Elkins, West Virginia, was the son of the late
Virgil and Sylvia Shreves. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on cars,
hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Wannyn.
He is survived by his sons, Tommy Wannyn (Kristy) of Columbia and Billy Joe
Wannyn; brothers, Gary Moffet, Steve Moffet and Clyde Moffet.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
