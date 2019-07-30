Mrs. Tina Michelle Waggoner, age 58, of Manchester, TN was born on November 11, 1960, to the late Franklin Darnell and Patsy Burks. She passed from this life after a long health battle, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home in Manchester. Tina loved to travel and watch sports, and she especially loved going to Titan’s games. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Tina is also preceded in death by her stepfather, Robert Burks; one sister, Ronita Parsons. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Jackie Waggoner; one son, Justin Waggoner; one sister, Penny Jacobs; three grandchildren, Jaxon, Jorja, and Jones Waggoner; three nephews, Brandon Elam, Erick Elam, and Jamie Holbrook.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Waggoner family.