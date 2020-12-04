Tina Marie Rodgers of Elora, passed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 57. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Ms. Rodgers was born in Mason, Ohio to Bobby Gray and the late Flora Nibarger Gray. She enjoyed fishing, bike riding, and being with her grandkids.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her son, Travis Allison (Miranda) of Fayetteville; brothers, John Nibarger of Maine, James Chambers of Indiana, and Larry Gray of Fayetteville; sisters, Charlotte Jacobs of Hazel Green and Pam Drake of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Kylee Jacobs, Travis Landon Allison, and Isabella LeeAnn Allison.
