Tina Marie Brandon , of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday, July 31 st , 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester at the age of 59. Tina was born in Manchester to the late Doris Sanders McCormick and worked during her life as an LPN. She most recently has worked as an industrial nurse at Bridgestone. Tina was a devoted wife, mother, and caretaker to her daughter, Julie. She loved capturing nature through the lens of a camera and was an avid fan of UT athletics. Tina also loved her dog, Jake, as well as fishing and being on the water. In addition to her mother, Tina was preceded in death by one brother, Steven McCormick. She is survived by her husband, Dale Brandon; two daughters, Julie Brandon and Kristin Warden and her husband Wes; one sister, Donna Toney and her husband Mike; one grand-dog, Riley and one grand-cat, Alley. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 3 rd , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 4 th , 2021 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Foy Rigney officiating. Burial will follow at Welker Cemetery in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dale Brandon for benefit of c/o Julie Brandon, Capstar Bank. Attn: Brent Parsley, P.O. Box 989, Manchester, Tennessee 37355. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.