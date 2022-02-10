Tina Lynn Coots of Shelbyville passed this life on Wednesday, February 9,
2022 at her residence at the age of 61. Graveside services will be held on
Friday, February 11, 2022 at 2 PM at Mt. Herman Cemetery.
A native of Santa Monica, CA, she was the daughter of the late William
Harry Wells and Kathryn Bunten Wells, who survives. Tina was a Certified
dietary manager and loved her work. She also enjoyed playing bingo, going
to casinos and traveling with her husband.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by daughter, Monica
Smith; brothers, Joe, Mike and Tom Scroggs; sister, Patty Malue and
granddaughter, Arianna Smith.
She is survived by her mother, Kathryn Wells of Andalusia, AL; husband,
Dana Wells of Shelbyville, daughters, Tiffany Strickland of Tullahoma,
Cassandra McBride (Mason) of Chattanooga and Vivian Coots of Manchester;
brother, Mark Wells (Becky) of Henryville, IN; sisters, Theresa Gilmore
(Farrell) of Andalusia, AL and Vickie Nelson (Jerry) of Vevay, IN and
grandchildren, Alyssa Lynn Coots, Colton Strickland, Ayla E Coots, Kati
McBride, TJ McBride, Branson Strickland Rayden Strickland Brinley Smith,
Abbica Weddington and Olivia McBride.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made to
the American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.