Timothy Ray Earp, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at The Water’s of Winchester at the age of 60. Mr. Earp was born in Hammond, Indiana to the late Betty Sue Allen Earp and Denzil Ray Earp who survives. During his life he worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Midwest Operating Engineers and was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church. Mr. Earp was also a member of the Operating Engineers Local 150. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Laura Earp; one daughter, Katherine; two sisters, Susan Daulton and Tracey Caffee; and two brothers, Terry Earp and John Anthony Earp. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00pm-2:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Jimmy Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Ray Earp
