Timothy Lee Lampkin of Tullahoma, TN passed this life on Sunday, September
26, 2021 at the age of 65. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on
Saturday, October 2 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, from 11 AM – 1 PM.
Mr. Lampkin, a native of Birmingham, AL was the son of the late Richard and
Vera Mae Dollar Lampkin. He attended the University of Alabama and was an
avid football fan. He enjoyed photography and photographing his children
and granddaughter participating in a variety of sports. He also enjoyed
riding horses and rodeos. He was a bull rider and enjoyed reminiscing
about his experiences. His favorite times were spent with his children and
his granddaughter, Bella.
He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Wilson (Eric) of Cashiers, NC; son,
Zach Lampkin (fiancé, Leslie Hull) of Nashville; brother, Rick Lampkin
(Sharon) of Birmingham; sister, Linda Lampkin of Birmingham and
granddaughter, Bella Wilson.
