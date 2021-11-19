Memorial services for Timothy Clay Allbert,Sr., age 59 of Manchester, will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 6 PM, in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 4 PM until time of service Monday at the funeral home. Mr. Allbert passed away on Thursday at his home.
Tim was born on May 22, 1962, to the late Ms. Wilburn J. Spain. He was a carpenter and a mechanic by trade, but it is said that he was a “jack of all trades”. Tim enjoyed watching Nascar races and old westerns. He also loved fishing, hunting, and feeding the wild animals.
In addition to his mother, Tim is preceded in death by one brother, Mike Allbert. He is survived by his son, Timothy Clay Allbert, Jr., and his step-children, Darrell Eppes and his wife, Brittany, and Ashley Epps; brother, David Allbert; sisters, Vickie Netler, Pam Cook and her husband, Sam, and Tammy Gregory; 9 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
