Timmy Thomas

Timmy (Tiny Tim/Timmy T) Thomas passed away suddenly and peacefully at
Vanderbilt Hospital on November 27th, 2020 at the age of 59 years old.
Timmy was born on January 13th, 1961. He is proceeded in death by his
parents Howard and Betty Thomas, his brother Wayne Thomas, and his sister
Patty Thomas. He is survived by his children David (Christy) Thomas of
Tullahoma, his daughter Cassy (Justin) Jacobs of Unionville, and Bridget
(James) Hensley of Tullahoma. A special niece Alicia (Tommy) Taylor of
Tullahoma. His siblings Robert Thomas of Estill Springs and Judy (Donald)
West of Alabama . A special uncle Buddy Thomas from Florida. He will be
missed greatly by all of his grandchildren Zakeri Thomas, Markus, Aleeah,
and Chloe Chick, Haley and Mason Searcy, Brailee and JJ Jacobs, Ashton
Thomas, and Wyatt and Honey Hensley and his nephews Ethan Griffin and
Brayden Taylor. He is also survived by a special lady who he claimed as his
second momma Granny Sue Smith of Estill Springs. Also his best bud Mark
(Warewolf) Tucker.
Timmy worked at Stan McNabb for 20 years as what he considered the lot
lizard. He loved all of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed being
with family. He helped his son in law James mowing after work and they
always had good laughs and some amazing stories from working to tell. He
always had to pick on someone. He enjoyed sitting around on cold rainy
nights and playing rook and rummy with his kids and having crazy dance
parties with his grandkids. He enjoyed going to the VFW in Tullahoma and
also just sitting around a fire with a Natural Lite in his hand.
Services will be held at Daves-Culbertson of Tullahoma on December 12th,
2020. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm with a memorial service to follow
at 7pm.
*Online condolences may be made at* *www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com*
<http://www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com/>*.*
* Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.*