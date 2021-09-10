Thurman L. Espy passed this life on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at
Manchester Health Care Center in Manchester at the age of 70. No services
are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Espy, a native of Coffee County, retired from Box Factory after 28
years of employment. He loved beagle dogs and running rabbits. He also
enjoyed working on lawn mowers and he was always willing to help everyone
who needed a helping hand.
He is survived by his brother, Jesse Espy; brother, Ricky Espy; several
nieces and nephews.
