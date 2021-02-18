Thomas Wayne Boyd

Thomas Wayne Boyd of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, February 17,
2021 at his residence at the age of 79. Funeral services are scheduled on
Tuesday, February 23 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson with burial to follow at
Bomar Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM.

A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Olive Evans.  He was a
truck driver and enjoyed traveling and seeing the country.  He also enjoyed
working on trucks.  Mr. Boyd had a big heart and would help anyone in need.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded by son, Johnny Wayne Boyd;
daughter, Carolyn Faye Boyd; brother, Ray Evans; sisters, Brenda Evans and
Linda Crowell and granddaughter, Amanda Boyd.

He is survived by son, Thomas W. Boyd Jr; grandchildren, Tabitha Vines
(Timmy), Kristina Boyd Reno (TJ) and Jessica Boyd and good friend, Candie
Price.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.