Thomas Wayne Boyd of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, February 17,
2021 at his residence at the age of 79. Funeral services are scheduled on
Friday, February 26 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson with burial to follow at
Bomar Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late Olive Evans. He was a
truck driver and enjoyed traveling and seeing the country. He also enjoyed
working on trucks. Mr. Boyd had a big heart and would help anyone in need.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded by son, Johnny Wayne Boyd;
daughter, Carolyn Faye Boyd; brother, Ray Evans; sisters, Brenda Evans and
Linda Crowell and granddaughter, Amanda Boyd.
He is survived by son, Thomas W. Boyd Jr; grandchildren, Tabitha Vines
(Timmy), Kristina Boyd Reno (TJ) and Jessica Boyd and good friend, Candie
Price.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.