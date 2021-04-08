Thomas Richard “Ricky” Parsley was born on December 3, 1958, to the late James Jackson and Margaret Lucille Carter Parsley in Manchester, TN. He was a self-employed glass worker and he loved to race with his family and metal detecting.
In addition to his parents, Ricky is preceded in death by his brother Mike Parsley and sister-in-law, Pam Parsley. He is survived by the mother of his children, Cindy Frazier Parsley; children, Thomas James “TJ” and Tiffany Parsley, and Adam and Amy Turner; grandchildren, Keiley Parsley, Lathan Matlock, Destiny Matlock, Ava Renner, Gavin Bales, and Rylan Turner; brothers, Jimmy Parsley and his wife, Bonnie, Donny Parsley and his wife, Susan, Brent Parsley and his wife, Lia; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a host of friends.
As per Ricky’s wishes, cremation was chosen and no services are scheduled at this time.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parsley family.