In his home in Manchester, TN, on the evening of December 12, 2020, Thomas
Ray “Tom” McDevitt joined with our Lord and Savior into eternal peace,
Comforted by the loving embrace of his ever-caring wife of 47 years, Donna.
Also by his side were his steadfast son, Jeremy, adoring daughter, Amy, and
attentive son-in-law, Tyler Hume. Mr. Tom passed at the age of 65 years, 10
months, and 6 days.
A brilliant computer technologist, Mr. Tom served in the United States Air
Force as a cryptographic technician from 1974 until 1982, traveling
extensively throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. After his
honorable service, he worked fir Motorola as a field service engineer.
Beloved for his wit, light-hearted and easy-going nature, Mr.Tom was known
for his storytelling and his love for Nascar and fishing.
In addition to his loving wife, children and son-in-law, he is survived by
Amy and Tyler’s son, Kaden Hume, as well as his cherished dogs, Daisy and
Max, and Jeremy’s dog, Riley. Mr. Tom is preceded in death by his parents,
Ralph, and Bertha Wallin McDevitt, and his brother, Randy McDevitt.
As per Mr. Tom’s request, no funeral services will be held, however, a
celebration of his life and a memorial website will be scheduled for a
later date in his hometown of Ashville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mr. Tom’s
honor, to the Fischer House at www.fischerhouse.org .
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the McDevitt family