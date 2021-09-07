Thomas Leonard “Tommy” McCormick Jr., age 53, of Manchester passed away
Monday, September 6, 2021. He was born January 31, 1968 in Manchester, TN
to the late Thomas McCormick and Janice (Ricketts) McCormick. He is also
preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kenneth Dunn.
The family will receive friends from 10a.m. – 12 noon Thursday, September 9
th at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held in the
chapel at 12 noon with interment following in Summitville Cemetery.
Tommy is survived by his children, Mindy Thompson, Brittany White (Daniel),
Thomas Leonard McCormick III, Joshua McCormick, Brandon Coil, Madisyn Coil
and Cheyenne McCormick; siblings, Christopher McCormick (Teresa), Teresa
Dunn and Tabitha Warrick (James); grandchildren, Rylan Johnson, Saylor
Boyd, Serena White, Dorian White, Daniel White Jr., Tauriel White, Lilith
White, Mia McCormick, Daniel McCormick, Autumn Keen and Allieanna Varden.
