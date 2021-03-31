Thomas Francis Crossland of Winchester passed this life on Monday, March
29, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga at the age of 73. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2 PM at the Little
Mountain Church of Christ, 710 Old Holders Cove Road, Winchester, TN with
burial to follow at Owens Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends
beginning at 12 PM on Thursday at the church.
A Winchester, TN native, Mr. Crossland was the son of the late Robert Love
and Bessie Odell Crossland. He served in the U S Army National Guard for 30
years and retired as a First Sergeant. After retiring, he went to work at
Zanini Tennessee and worked there for 19 years. He was a member of the
Little Mountain Church of Christ. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and
enjoyed attending baseball games and field trials. His favorite times were
spent playing with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed working in his yard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert L.
Crossland Jr and James R. Crossland.
Mr. Crossland is survived by his loving wife, Sue Crossland of Winchester;
sons, Tommy Ray Crossland and his wife, Rachel of Sacramento, KY, Mike
Crossland and his fiancé’, Kim of Decherd and Travis Crossland and his
wife, Rachel of Belvidere; brother, William Parker Crossland and his wife,
Carolyn of Elkhart, TX; mother-in-law, Doris Bland of Decherd;
grandchildren, John Thomas Crossland and his wife, Tasha of Clarksville,
TN, Zachary Ray Crossland of Sacramento, Ky; Morgan Crossland of Gallatin
and Chloe Jane Crossland of Belvidere; one great grandchild on the way;
brother-in-law, Wayne Bland and his wife, Melissa of Seymour, TN;
sister-in-law, Dinah Hall of Pigeon Forge; special nephew, Tommy Crossland
and his wife, Theresa of Manchester and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
the Little Mountain Ministry Camp, 710 Old Holders Cove Road, Winchester,
TN 37398.
Online condolences may be made at *www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
<http://www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com/>*.
