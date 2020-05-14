Thomas E. Blake of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at
Vanderbilt Hospital at the age of 63. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1 PM at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 301
S. Washington St, Tullahoma with burial to follow at Watson-North Cemetery
in Winchester. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM on Thursday,
May 14, 2020 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home and from 11 AM until 1 PM on
Friday, May 15, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Blake, a native of Lincoln County, was the son of the late McCrady and
Sadie Ashby Blake. He was a retired U S Army Veteran and also served in
the National Guard. He was very proud of being a veteran and was a true
“serviceman”. He was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
where he enjoyed singing in the choir. His favorite times were spent with
his grandchildren and children. While his daughters were growing up, he
coached both softball and basketball and later was a softball umpire. He
also enjoyed driving trucks, cooking and fishing. “He would give a smile
of encouragement to everyone he met.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert
Patrick Blake and Joe Whittaker.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Blake of Tullahoma; daughters, Monica
Blake of Nashville and Carla Childress of Nashville; sister, Deborah Nabors
(Raymond) of Lincoln County; Mother-in-law, Mary Childress of Tullahoma;
special niece, Connie Blake of Winchester; grandchildren, Aniyah, Preston
and Patrick Blake and Darwin Foster Jr. and many nieces, nephews, cousins
and friends.
