*Theresa Dian Jernigan of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, December
21, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital at the age of 68. Memorial Services are
scheduled for Sunday, January 3, 2020 at 3 PM at Concord Baptist Church.*
*A native of Bedford County, she was the daughter of the late Billy Joe and
Charlotte Raney Finney. She retired from AEDC where she worked in
procurement. Mrs. Jernigan attended Concord Baptist Church and enjoyed
crocheting. She loved being with her family and enjoyed traveling to visit
out of state family members.*
*Mrs. Jernigan is survived by her husband, Rick Jernigan of Tullahoma;
sons, Rick Jernigan Jr. and Ryan Jernigan, both of Tullahoma;
grandchildren, Gabi and Izzy Jernigan and great grandson, Carson.*
