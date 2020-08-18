Funeral services for Thelma Louise Espy Collins, age 60 of Beechgrove, will
be conducted on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 1 PM in the Manchester Funeral
Home chapel with pastor Chip Sekulich officiating. Burial will follow in
the Gilley Hill cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on
Thursday, August 20 from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Collins passed
away at her home on Friday, August 14, 2020.
Ms. Louise was born on August 23, 1959, in Coffee County, to the late
Herbert and Maddie Mae Green Espy. In addition to her parents, she is
preceded in death by three brothers, James, John Ray, and Edward Espy. Ms.
Louise is survived by her husband, Daniel Collins; son, Stephen Collins,
daughter, Stephanie Steelman and her husband, Cody; eight grandchildren;
and three brothers, Jesse, Rick, and Thurman Espy.
