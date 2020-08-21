Thelma Limbaugh Smith, 92, of Tullahoma, died on Thursday, August 20,
2020. She was born on October 4, 1927, in Moore County, the daughter of
Benjamin and Mollie Limbaugh. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents;
sisters, Irene Smith and Lorene Burton and brother, Fred Limbaugh. Private
family graveside services are scheduled and a memorial service will be
announced at a later time.
Thelma was a member of the Hoover’s Grove Church of Christ. She had many
talents but was a very humble person.
Thelma is survived by Clofton (Pete) Smith, her husband of 71 years, their
daughters, Barbara (Ricky) Smith, Beverly Smith and Bonnie (Russell)
Wright; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to
Camp Joy, P. O. Box 8192, Lynchburg, TN 37352, or a charity of your choice.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
