Thelma Hammers, 98, passed this life on Sunday, September 12 th , 2021. In God’s timing, her life mission is over and her eternal one has begun. Thelma was born November 5 th , 1922 in Belvidere, Tennessee to the late Amos and Callie Northcutt Hannah. She was an active member of Tullahoma First United Methodist Church for 70 years. Thelma spent her life in service to others. At 95, she was still visiting shut-ins and taking them Bible study materials. Thelma also spent 50 years as a volunteer through the former Guidance Council and Good Samaritan Food Pantry, retiring at the age of 95. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth Hammers; three sisters, Gail Hannah, Jean Alexander, and Earlene Luttrell; two brothers, Howard Hannah and Wayne Hannah; daughters-in-law, Lucy Hammers and Betty Hammers; and granddaughter, Angel Hammers. Thelma is survived by three children, Alan Hammers of Tullahoma, Leslie (Phil) Jones of Tullahoma, and Jack (Alice) Hammers of Somerville; eight grandchildren, Misty (Alfred) Jones, Shawn (Lisa) Hammers, Wendy (Kelly) Kidd, Shelly (Mike) Boucher, Shannon Blanco, Jason (Becky) Hammers, Ginger (Woody) Dillehay, and Jessica (Mike) Craig; 14 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Buck (Janie) Hannah of Manchester, Cap (Lois) Hannah of Belvidere, and Bobby (Linda) of Matteson, Illinois; and 31 nieces and nephews who brought great joy to her life. A public graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 19 th , 2021 at Maplewood Cemetery at 4:00pm with Phil Jones and Bruce Luttrell officiating. The family would like to express deep appreciation to Brookdale Assisted Living and Hospice Compassus for the loving, compassionate care they extended to Thelma and her family. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.