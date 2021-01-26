Thelma F Orr of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, January 20, 2021
at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital at the age of 93. No services are scheduled.
A native of McMinnville, she was the daughter of the late William Floyd and
Leoma Smith Childress. She enjoyed collecting jewelry and dolls.
Mrs. Orr is survived by sons, William Orr of Murfreesboro and Randy Orr of
Tullahoma; sisters, Polly Scott (Gus) of Dickson and Frankie Ayers of MD
and two grandchildren.
