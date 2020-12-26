Terry Wade Priest of Estill Springs passed this life on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital at the age of 63. Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Little Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Monday, December 28 from 5:00-8:00 PM.
Mr. Priest was born in Tullahoma to the late Raymond Priest and Gerline Weaver Priest. He was a member at Little Hurricane Baptist Church and enjoyed farming, fishing, and hunting. He and his wife, Gayle, liked to travel and had just bought their dream beach bungalow last year, where they had just begun to spend quite a bit of time.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Gayle Priest of Estill Springs; son, Steven Priest of Nashville; daughter, Jennifer Priest of Estill Springs; brother, Tim Priest (Shanon) of Winchester; sisters, Lisa Lee (Troy) of Estill Springs and Wanda Priest of Estill Springs; son-in-law, Jacob Bower of Tullahoma; brothers-in-law, Mike Ray (Patsy) of Tullahoma and Pat Ray (Rita) of McMinnville; several nieces and nephews.
