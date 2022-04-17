Mr. Terry Ray Jernigan, age 69, of Manchester, TN,
passed from this life on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Tullahoma, TN.
Mr. Jernigan was born in Biloxi, MS, to his late father Ray Jernigan and
surviving mother Viva McCurry Jernigan. He worked with AT&T for 38 years as
a telephone lineman. Mr. Jernigan and his wife, Debbie, are both members of
Temple Baptist Church in Manchester, TN, where he was very involved in many
different ministries. He was active in the Temple Baptist Church Bus
Ministry for around 30 years. Mr. Jernigan was a devout Christian and loved
his church dearly. Mr. Jernigan also coached little league and Babe Ruth
baseball for 14 years and was an avid golfer. He was a devoted family man
and loved spending time with his family.
Mr. Jernigan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debbie Swann Jernigan;
sons, Scott (Stephanie) Jernigan, Matt (Amanda) Jernigan, and Charlie
(Jamie) Jernigan; brothers, Jimmy (Nancy) Jernigan and Danny (Pam)
Jernigan; grandchildren, Olivia, Ryan, Emily, Landon, Jackson, Kaitlyn,
Hailey, Cayden, Ava, and Cooper; in-laws, Larry (Fay) Swann, Anniston, AL,
Richard (Sherry) Swann, Summittville, TN, Marie (Randy) Blurton,
Prattville, AL, and Terry (Hortencia) Swann, El Paso, TX; several close
friends, co-workers, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, from 4:00pm
until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2:00pm at Temple Baptist
Church in Manchester, TN, with Greg Nash officiating, with a visitation
held from 1:00pm until time of service. Burial will follow at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.
Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com