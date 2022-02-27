Terry Eugene Colyar, passed away Sunday, February 20th, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma Harton Hospital. He was born on December 29th, 1939 in Tullahoma, Tennessee to the late Lee Anderson “Mug” Colyar and the late Willie Belle Colyar. Terry is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Marilyn Colyar and one sister, Bette Offringa. Terry enjoyed traveling on cruises with his wife, working in his wood shop, and all things related to the Andy Griffith Show. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving from 1958 to 1962. He was an IC Electrician and served aboard the USS Taconic and the USS Tanner. He is survived by his three sons, Allan Colyar (Jennifer), Jeffrey Colyar (Laura), and Dean Colyar (Alicia), six grandchildren, Nicolas Judkins (Emily), Annie Whitaker, Bobby Dowdell, Brock Colyar, Reagan Colyar, Grace Colyar, Allison Colyar, and three great-granddaughters. He is also survived by one brother, Allan Lane Colyar. A private graveside memorial will be held on a future date at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to The Lantern at Morning Pointe of Tullahoma. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.