Mrs. Terri Jane Buckner, a retired school teacher and previous co-owner of Central Funeral Home and life-long resident of Manchester, TN, died in her sleep on June 10, 2021.
Terri is survived by her mother Jane Chambers; brother, Roger Chambers;
special niece, Raegan Chambers; special nephew, Grant Chambers; and many
other close family members. She was preceded in death by her father
“Johnny” Wayne Chambers and her husband, Finis “Randy” Buckner.
Terri was born in Manchester, TN, on December 6, 1958 to Thelma Jane
Chambers and the late Johnny Chambers. She attended and graduated from
Coffee County High School where she was a basketball cheerleader and a
softball player for a tournament team. She continued her education at
Tennessee Tech University and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees
in Elementary Teaching. She started her teaching career at Tracy City High
School and Pelham Elementary, then continued on to College Street
Elementary School. Terri concluded her 35 year teaching career at College
Street where she enjoyed helping students realize their reading potential,
decorating her classroom with crazy pens, and participating in school
events. She met her late husband, Randy Buckner, at the beginning of her
teaching career and they married on August 12, 1981. Terri later attended
John A. Gupton College where she received her funeral director and
embalming licenses and graduated as Valedictorian of her class. Terri,
along with her husband Randy, established Central Funeral Home in
Manchester after her licensure. She was also a member of Red Hill Church of
Christ.
Terri spent most of her time devoted to her late husband Randy Buckner and
their funeral home, however in their spare time, they enjoyed traveling,
searching for unique antiques, spending time with family, and helping their
community in any way possible. Both were avid entertainers and inseparable
together. Terri was a unique, intelligent, and interesting woman often
taking pictures yet avoiding the camera herself, doing yard work such as
mowing, and spoiling her niece and nephew. She will be remembered by her
loved ones as a generous, loving person who loved to love and be loved; a
person with a quick wit an infectious laugh and smile. In her last years,
similar to her late husband, Terri suffered a long battle with cancer and
died peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 9:00am
until 12:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services
will be conducted immediately following visitation at 12 noon in the chapel
of Central Funeral Home. Private family burial will follow. The family of
Terri Buckner wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice Compassus, Dr.
VanMorris, Dr. Goodman, and other healthcare workers and family members who
made her last days most comfortable.
In the interest of the funeral home, the family asks that donations be made
to plant a Memorial Garden in memory of Terri at Central Funeral Home for
future families to enjoy.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com