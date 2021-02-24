Teresa Ann Yates- Nolan, age 49, of Palmer, Tennessee, passed away
following a long- term illness on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
Born November 4, 1971 in Sewanee, Tennessee, Teresa had devoted most of her
life to her family and step children. She enjoyed being at home, dancing
and listening to country music. She favorite singers were Loretta Lynn and
Ronnie Millsap. Teresa never met a stranger and enjoyed making others
laugh. She will forever be remembered as a loving and caring daughter,
wife, step mother and friend.
Preceding her in death is her husband of twenty years, Danny Wayne Nolan;
maternal grand- parents, Bert and Faye Yates and uncle, Richard Yates.
Survivors include her loving mother and best friend, Margaret Yates; three
step children, Timothy Nolan, Erica Nolan and Deanna Nolan; uncles, David
(Shawnee) Yates, Jimmy Yates and Tommy Yates; aunt, Shirley Harrison; close
friends, Talon Crockett, Michael, Chase and Makhaya Griffin; and special
cousin Connie Yates Warner.
Funeral services will be held at Cumberland Funeral Home- Monteagle on
Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2PM with internment to immediately follow at
Eastern Star Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12PM until time of service.
Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at
www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements made by Cumberland Funeral Home, 207 Mabee Avenue, Monteagle,
Tennessee.