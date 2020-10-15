Ted Horrisberger, 88, of Manchester went home to be with the Lord at his
residence on Sunday, October 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, October 17 at 11 AM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at 2:30 PM at Roselawn
Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. The family will receive friends and
family from 5-8 PM on Friday, October 16 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Walnut Creek, Ohio, he was the son of the late John S. and
Tilla Jaberg Horrisberger. He was a U S Navy veteran, a graduate of The
Ohio State University, and was a sales rep for General Mills. He and his
wife, Elaine relocated to Tennessee in 2003. Prior to moving, he had
served for twenty plus years on the church board for the First Assembly of
God of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. He attended the Breakfree Worship Center in
Tullahoma and loved going to carious churches, praying for people and
singing to the Lord. He also loved talking and visiting with people. He was
a generous supporter of missions, orphanages, churches and people in need.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of
nearly 60 years, Elaine Horrisberger; brothers, Roger, Sterling and John
Simon Horrisberger; sisters, Margaret Miller and Ethel Kaufman.
He is survived by daughters, Diane Smith (James) of Chiapas, Mexico and
Cynthia Adcock (Key) of Manchester; grandchildren, Josh Alford (Bridget) of
Morrison, Lindsey Patel (Bobby) of Manchester and Trey Adcock of Manchester
and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to support the preaching of the
Gospel in word and deed.
