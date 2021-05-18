Taylen Isaiah Lee Skidmore, age 1 year, 9 months, and 13 days, was born on
August 1, 2019, in Winchester, TN, to Brittney Patton and Robert Skidmore.
In addition to his parents, Taylen is survived by his grandparents, Linda
Sartain, Patrick Patton, Jason & Amanda Skidmore, and Stan & Jessica
Majors; great grandparents, Britt & Cheryl Barnes, Charles Ford, Burt &
Rita Reed, Mark & Kathey Allen, and Billy & Mary Majors; aunts & uncles,
David and Destin Creech, Bradley & Skyler Patton, Madison, and Nicholai
Patton, Zayden, Tatiana, and Amaya Sartin, Christian, Faith, Joshua & Amber
Skidmore, Jacob, and Jacqueline Skidmore, Kobe Majors, and Yancy Norris.
Taylen is preceded in death by one uncle, Jaystin Creech.
A memorial service for Taylen will be held at a later date.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Skidmore & Patton families.