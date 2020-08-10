Tammy Ruth Williams of Fayetteville, passed this life on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 56. There are no services scheduled at this time.
Mrs. Williams was born in Lincoln County to the late Columbus Eakes and Thelma Ruth Eakes of Fayetteville. She enjoyed spending lots of time with her grandchildren, reading, shopping, and surfing the internet.
She was preceded in death by her father, Columbus Lincoln Eakes; brothers, Jeff Eakes (Kim) of Fayetteville, Dwight Eakes of Fayetteville, Danny Eakes (Ruth) of Fayetteville, Larry Eakes of Fayetteville; sisters, Linda Faye Bailey and Barbara Ann Eakes
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Williams is survived by her husband, Gary Williams; daughter, Laura Hornaday (Josh) of Lynchburg; son Casey Williams (Kelsey) of Fayetteville; brothers, Leon Eakes (Gayle) of Fayetteville and David Eakes of Fayetteville; sisters; Mary Jo Clark (Bob) of McBurg, Jeraldine Alford (late Charlie) of Tullahoma, Diane Sells (Ricky) of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Jaelynn, Alanna, Alexus, and Haven; numerous nieces and nephews.
