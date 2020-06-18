Tammy Diane Hodge 6/17/20

Mrs. Tammy Diane Hodge, age 51, of the Laws Hill Community of Marshall County, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home after an extended illness. Tammy was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee and was a former health care worker. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Edward Hodge, Sr. Mrs. Hodge is survived by her children, Brittany Tomlin Champion, Shelbyville, TN, Jeremy Allen (Shanna) Tomlin, Lewisburg, TN; mother, Linda Hodge, Laws Hill Comm.; sisters, Tawyna Eady, Murfreesboro, TN, Penny (Tim) Bratcher, Murfreesboro, TN, Carrie Jean Hodge, Lewisburg, TN; brother, Donald E. (Tina) Hodge, Jr., Lewisburg, TN; grandchildren, Kara, Ember, Luna, Maggie, Michael and Cory. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11:00 am until 3:00 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill. LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 (www.lawrencefuneral.net) in charge of arrangement