*Sylvia Ann Blackwell of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, April 13,
2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital at the age of 81. No services are
scheduled.*
*Mrs. Blackwell, a native of Meadowview, VA, was the daughter of the late
John Brown and Okie Prater Hahn. She enjoyed working puzzle books, reading
and watching game shows on TV.*
*In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, J.
B., Roscoe, Kenneth and Woodrow Hahn and sisters, Nola Belle Adams and Ella
Mae Wells.*
*Mrs. Blackwell is survived by sons, Jeff Blackwell of Tullahoma and Donnie
Blackwell of Estill Springs; daughter, Jeri Bohanan (Steven) of Tullahoma;
grandchildren, Bobby Blackwell of Tullahoma, Joey Blackwell (Ashley) of
Murfreesboro and Cory Bohanan of Tullahoma and three great grandchildren,
Abigail, Conor and Paisley Bohanan.*