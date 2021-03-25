Susan King Haradon, of Fayetteville, passed this life on Monday, March 22, 2021 at the age of 49. The family will welcome friends for Visitation on Sunday, March 28, from 2PM to 4PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with Funerals Services starting directly after.
Mrs. Haradon, was the daughter of David and Lucille King. She was known by her family as a woman who worked hard and loved her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Susan is survived by daughters, Samantha Prince and Tiffany King; brothers, Joe Willis Jones, Rodney Scott King, David Bunyan King; sisters, Sherri Rodriguez, Misty Cook, Cynthia Gattis, Sharon Jones; grandchildren, Skyler Henson, Jamie Henson, Ty Franklin Henson, Anastasia Prince, Wayde Prince, Farrah Prince.
