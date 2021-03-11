Sue Walker of Lynchburg, TN went to be with her heavenly father March 10, 2021. She was born November 21, 1927 to the late Charlie Tripp and Mammie Sawyer Tripp.
“I have not merely spent my life, I have invested in it since 1927, with the love and help of God, my husband, children, and grandchildren. I have give myself to the love of God and all my family.”
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Walker and eldest son, Donald Walker.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Walker (Martha), Dale Walker (Nancy), Joey Walker (Kelli); daughters, Barbara Parks (Larry), Rita Eslick (Dale); daughter-in-law, Mary Anna Walker; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren.
The family will welcome friends at Lynchburg Funeral Home for a Visitation on Saturday, March 13 from 11:30am until 12:30pm. A Graveside service will follow at Fugua Reed Cemetery at 1:00pm.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
