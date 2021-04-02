Steven Houghtaling of Manchester passed this life on Thursday, March 25,
2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital at the age of 34. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Oklahoma, he was the son of Michael and Christine Baker of
Estill Springs, who survive. He loved being with family, working, fishing
and anything outdoors. He also played football and baseball.
He is survived by significant other, Nakaita Anderson of Manchester; sons,
James Dicapo, Zachary Norman, Dillion Moore and Steven Houghtaling Jr.;
daughters, Aleyah Houghtaling, Rihanna Houghtaling, Abbie King, Shayla
Anderson and Mia Gaudut; brothers, Gene Houghtaling of Georgia, Michael
Tidmore of Alabama, Logan Baker of Estill Spring, Jason Baker (Samantha) of
Tullahoma, Lorenzo Thomas of Missouri and Eric Burns of Manchester;
sisters, Krystal Storto of Texas, Charlotte Baker of Manchester, Samantha
Walker (Johnathon) of Decherd and Jacqueline Storto (Michael Keith) of
Missouri.
