Steven Arnold Harden of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, January
20, 2021 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 55. Memorial Services are
scheduled for Friday, February 5, 2021 at 12 PM with burial to follow at
Wesley Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11 -12 PM.
A native of Bakersfield, California, he was the son of Arnold Harden and
Brenda Pankey, both of Manchester. He enjoyed fishing and playing the
World Warcraft video game.
Mr. Harden was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy Rene Harden.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by significant other, Kim
McCormick of Manchester; son, Colton Harden of Manchester and sister, Joyce
Harden of Manchester.
