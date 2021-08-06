Funeral services for Mr. Steve Edward Qualls, Sr., age 56 of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00PM on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the funeral home. Mr. Qualls passed from this life on Monday, August 2, 2021, at St. Thomas – Midtown in Nashville, TN.
Steve was born in Coffee County on May 14, 1965, the son of the late Charles and Frances Qualls. He worked at Ambassador Inn Motel as a maintenance man until his retirement. Steve met the love of his life, Michelle at the age of 15. They were married for 34 years, and Steve was the rock of the family. He would do anything for anyone, but especially his grandson’s. Steve enjoyed woodworking and never took a penny for anything he made. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Steve is also preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Qualls and Gary Wayne Qualls; one sister, Diane Bradford. He is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; son, Steve Edward Qualls, Jr. (Carissa); daughter, Stephanie Moffitt (Luther); sisters, Patricia Henley and Kathy Hennessee; grandsons, Kyle Qualls, Hunter Moffitt, Peyton Qualls, and Bentlee Moffitt.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Qualls family.