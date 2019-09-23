Stephen J. Trickler of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday, September
21, 2019 at his residence at the age of 61. No services are scheduled.
Stephen, a native of Dayton, OH was the son of the late Kenneth D. Trickler
and Joan Walker Trickler of Monteagle. He enjoyed fishing, riding his
motorcycle, listening to music and playing his guitar.
In addition to his mother, Stephen is survived by daughters, April Roberts
of Manchester and Angela Adams (David) of Lakeland, FL; sisters, Stephanie
K. Trickler and Sheila Solie (Greg), both of Coalmont and three
grandchildren, Justin T. Roberts, Allison N. Roberts and Collin R.
Kirkpatrick.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to Mountain T.O.P., P O Box 128, Altamont, TN, 37301.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com