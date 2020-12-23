Mr. Stephen Eugene Cody, age 73, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mr. Cody was born in Newport, TN, to his mother Minnie V Dukes Cody and
father Willard Franklin Cody. He was a heavy equipment operator for all his
life, most recently working for Universal Technologies. Mr. Cody was a
master heavy equipment operator and was the best in his field – he was the
first one to call for any sort of job requiring his skills. He also loved
listening to gospel music and loved helping people when he could. His other
passion was his three wheelers and dune buggies which he built on a regular
basis from scratch. Mr. Cody was full of life and will be missed dearly by
his family. He was also a member of Apostalic Church of Restoration Church.
Mr. Cody was preceded in death by father, Marlin Gipson.
Mr. Cody is survived by his mother, Minnie Cody; wife, Carolyn Elaine Adams
Cody; son, Eric Eugene Cody; daughters, Tracy Branch and Amanda (Quentin)
Horton; grandchildren, Tasha, Paul, Storm, Chris, Cheyenne, Chevy, Lexis,
and Hunter; and seven great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 26, 2020, from 4:00pm
until 7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral service
will be conducted on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 11:00am, in the chapel
of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Lester Ashley officiating. Burial will
immediately follow at Prairie Plains Methodist Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.
Those service as active pallbearers are Eric Cody, Quentin Horton, Jack
Hill, Matt Hill, Ronnie Epley, and Devon Hill.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com