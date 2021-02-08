Funeral services for Mrs. Stephanie Fischer Cunningham, age 39 years, 1
month and 6 days, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted on Saturday,
February 13, 2021, at 2 PM in the Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Rev.
Mark Barron officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 PM
on Saturday. Burial will follow in the New Beechgrove cemetery. Mrs.
Stephanie passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 7 at Southern TN
Regional Hospital in Pulaski, TN.
Stephanie was born on January 1, 1982, to Stephen James and Tootsie Bush
Fischer in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a dispatcher for Synergies and a
member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Manchester. In addition to
her parents, Stephanie is survived by her husband, Nathan Cunningham;
stepdaughters, Logan and Katherine Cunningham; sister, LeAnna Fischer
Medlock (Gary Hinds, Jr.); niece, Isabella Hinds and a host of friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family of Stephanie
Fischer Cunningham.