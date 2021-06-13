Stephanie Bresha Hicks of Petersburg, passed this life on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the age of 32. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Antioch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Lynchburg Funeral Home from 12:00PM until funeral services begin.
Stephanie, was born in Huntsville, AL and was the daughter of Mr. Stevie Hicks. She was a member of New Haysland Missionary Baptist Church where she was an usher. This role fit her well because she was a people person that loved everyone. Stephanie loved to sing and listen to gospel music, color, play games on her phone, and she especially enjoyed fishing with her grandpa.
She was preceded in death by her devoted grandmother, Sammie Wells; uncles, Bobby Hicks, Timothy Hicks.
She is survived by her father, Stevie Hicks (Betty Johnson); brothers, Marcus Page, Stevie Hicks Jr; grandfather, Rexie Hicks Sr; uncles, Rexie Hicks Jr, Tracy Hicks, Jeffrey Hicks; special family friend, Diane Arnold “White Momma”.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.