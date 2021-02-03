Funeral services for Mrs. Stella Juanita Floyd, age 77 of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Welker Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Floyd passed from this life on Monday, February 1, 2021, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
Juanita was born in Grundy County, TN on June 18, 1943, the daughter of the late Clifton and Abbie Myers. She worshipped Ragsdale Road Church of Christ and was one of ten children. Juanita was a hard worker who loved to cook and was very hospitable. She had an amazing sense of humor and loved to be in her garden. Juanita was a southern woman who enjoyed canning vegetables and taking care of her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Juanita is also preceded in death by her six brothers, Speaker Myers, Billy Myers, Cordell Myers, Earl Myers, Wendell Myers, Donnie Myers; two sisters, Adele Myers and Joyce Reed. She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Floyd; sons, Michael Tate and Eddie Tate; daughters, Chris Hunt (Dennis), Carol Johnson (Dan), Betina Onderka (Richard), and Kim Myers; one brother, Gene Myers (Virginia); seventeen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Floyd family.